Local Golf: Chattahoochee Men's Golf Group plays three-best-ball competition
The team of Steve Hill, Scott Adams, Bob Henderson and Don Tynes took first place in a net strokes best of three ball hole competition for the Chattahoochee Men's Golf Association on Wednesday in Gainesville.
