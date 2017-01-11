Legislative study committees tackle prescription drug abuse, music incentives, internet access
Legislation is emerging from several study committees formed last year by state lawmakers looking to address a drug epidemic and economic development in Georgia, and local politicians are heavily involved in preparing bills to submit in the coming weeks. Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, led the charge on organizing a study committee to tackle the prescription drug epidemic ravishing communities in Georgia and across the nation.
