Lawmakers get committee assignments

State lawmakers serving parts of Hall County have now received their committee assignments for the 2017 legislative session, which kicked off Jan. 9. Most of the local Senate and House representatives kept their committee assignments from last year while also adding new designations for 2017. Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, is once again serving as a senior floor leader for Gov. Nathan Deal and has added new special oversight committees to his long list of responsibilities, including for MARTA, the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and the World Congress Center.
