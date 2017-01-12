Latino immigrants seek to maintain heritage while thriving in US
For young Latino immigrants in Gainesville and Hall County, there is a growing sense that they are standing on the threshold of a shift so dramatic that the only Americans who could relate are the ones who washed ashore from Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. "For parents today, there exists an unspoken reality that their children will be the last generation to bridge the gap between the two cultures," said Nataly Morales Villa, a student at the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus and legal permanent resident of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|4 hr
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Sat
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC