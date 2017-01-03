Karen White to share her latest novel with fans Jan. 10 at Northeast Ga. History Center
Author Karen White will meet North Georgia residents during a luncheon Jan. 10 at the Northeast Georgia History Center in Gainesville. She will speak about her latest novel "The Guests on South Battery."
