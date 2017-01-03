Joan Tate
Joan McFarland Smith Tate, 76 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2017, following a long battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends.
