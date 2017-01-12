Introducing Daliyah, the 4-year-old girl who has read more than 1,000 books
It was fun to have 4-year-old Daliyah Marie Arana of Gainesville, GA as "Librarian For The Day." She's already read more than a 1,000 books.
