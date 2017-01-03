Immigrants who challenged in-state tuition policy win case

Some students at the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus celebrated Tuesday after a judge ruled the Georgia university system must allow immigrants to receive in-state tuition if they've been granted temporary permission by the federal government to stay in the U.S. "Words can't express the joy I have in my heart with the news," said Diana Paola Vela-Martinez, a pre-med student at UNG who came to the United States from Mexico at age 4. "It's a dream come true for myself and many other students who have lived through the struggles of not knowing if they will be able to continue in higher education." Georgia's state colleges and universities require verification of "lawful presence" in the U.S. for in-state tuition.

