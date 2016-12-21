I-985 slab replacement work moves to nights, resumes Monday
Concrete slab replacement on Interstate 985, which resumes Monday, will move to nights instead of the daytime, as it caused massive traffic backups previously. Crews "will start half a mile from the beginning of I-985" at Interstate 85 and continue north, said Katie Strickland, Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman.
