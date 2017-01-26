Housing plan for women escaping sex t...

Housing plan for women escaping sex trafficking gets OK

21 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A faith-based program housing and counseling women who have escaped sex trafficking received unanimous approval from the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Thursday night to locate in a residential area off Weaver Road. But the OK came only after officials agreed to reduce the number of residences to five, each housing just four women, from an initial proposal of 17 while also adding buffer and security requirements to protect adjacent neighborhoods.

