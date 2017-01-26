Housing plan for women escaping sex trafficking gets OK
A faith-based program housing and counseling women who have escaped sex trafficking received unanimous approval from the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Thursday night to locate in a residential area off Weaver Road. But the OK came only after officials agreed to reduce the number of residences to five, each housing just four women, from an initial proposal of 17 while also adding buffer and security requirements to protect adjacent neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC