Homeschooling primer scheduled for Thursday

Parents interested in personally taking on their children's education are invited to a homeschooling open house Thursday to learn the ins and outs of the challenging undertaking. Classical Conversations, a homeschooling community in Gainesville, is hosting the open house at New Haven Church, 615 White Sulphur Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families interested in getting an overview of homeschooling and the Classical Conversations program should RSVP by calling Ginger Grindle at 706-348-3324.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.