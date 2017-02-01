Hall library system seeks $2 million in state funds to help with upgrades
Hall County library officials are getting started on the initial phases of a major renovation of the Gainesville library branch, located off the downtown square, and are seeking up to $2 million from the state legislature this year to supplement special purpose local option sales tax revenue to fund the project. "We are still in a very early stage with this," said Mark Pettitt, chairman of the library Board of Trustees.
