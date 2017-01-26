Hall, Gainesville schools rated good ...

Hall, Gainesville schools rated good on - climate,' finances

Schools in Gainesville and Hall County are offering their students a safe and inviting environment that's conducive to learning, according to a rating of "climate" standards released this week by the Georgia Department of Education. The score is derived from student, teacher and parent survey feedback, along with student discipline data and attendance of students and teachers.

