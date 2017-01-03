Hall County gets bond rating boost

Hall County gets bond rating boost

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Hall County's bond rating has been upgraded to AA from AA- following a clean audit report released last month. Fitch Ratings upgraded the general obligation bond rating given the county's "strong commitment to the restoration of its reserves and financial flexibility in the recent economic recovery," according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott Astringer 1 hr 37main 1
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Mon Meadowm1 918
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec 15 Wdab 10
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec 14 kuda 7
Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN?? Dec 4 Peaches 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Dec '16 Michael Holmes 135
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Nov '16 Nubian brother 29
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,053 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,712

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC