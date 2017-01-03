Hall County gets bond rating boost
Hall County's bond rating has been upgraded to AA from AA- following a clean audit report released last month. Fitch Ratings upgraded the general obligation bond rating given the county's "strong commitment to the restoration of its reserves and financial flexibility in the recent economic recovery," according to a press release.
