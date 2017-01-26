Gainesville store stops selling Boston-based beer until after Super Bowl

A store in Hall County is showing their Falcon pride after banning a Boston-based beer from its shelves until after the Super Bowl. Browns Bridge Exxon in Gainesville posted a sign in the beer aisle of the store that reads "We Will Not Be Selling Any Sam Adams Until After the Super Bowl" and ends it with the Falcons' #RiseUp hash tag.

