Gainesville plastic recycler faces $133K in fines for explosion, amputation hazards

Gainesville-based company Nemo Plastics Inc. may have to pay up to $133,443 in proposed penalties for violations including exposing workers to explosion, fire and amputation hazards. The plastic recycling plant at 1425 Candler Road is charged with 24 violations following an inspection in July from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.