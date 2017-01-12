Gainesville pedestrian killed in Gwinnett
Miguel Avila, 58, was crossing Buford Highway near Herrington Drive outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a car driven by Victor Gomez-Bocanegra, of Norcross, according to a Gwinnett County Police report. Police said Gomez-Bocanegra "attempted to leave the scene with his family" and was stopped by an officer, according to the report.
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|22 hr
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
