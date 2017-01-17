Gainesville native Deshaun Watson amo...

Gainesville native Deshaun Watson among more than 100 college players entering NFL draft early

The league on Friday released a list of 95 underclassmen who have been granted early entry to draft, along with the names of eight other players, including Clemson quarterback and Gainesville native Deshaun Watson, who are draft-eligible by completing their college degrees. Last year 96 underclassmen declared for the draft and 11 others became eligible by finishing their degrees.

