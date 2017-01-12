Gainesville man gets 27 years in pris...

Gainesville man gets 27 years in prison for producing child porn

17 hrs ago

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Thursday that 34-year-old Michael Cannon took pornographic photos of a minor and posted them online. They said he also provided images of him molesting two minor victims to viewers who requested them.

Gainesville, GA

