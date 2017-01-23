Gainesville Kroger stores raise almost $68K for food bank
Customers and associates at Gainesville's two Kroger stores contributed more than $65,160 in just six weeks to Kroger's 2016 Can Hunger campaign - and an additional $2,540 to a second initiative benefitting the Georgia Mountain Food Bank. From Nov. 13-Dec. 24, Kroger customers supported the annual Can Hunger campaign by purchasing $1, $3 and $5 icons.
