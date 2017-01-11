Free Stage Tour Examines New Slant on the 1970s Production of GODSPELL

What happens when the biggest story in history meets the musical talent of award-winning Broadway and Disney composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz , whose 40+ year career has included writing wildly popular music and lyrics for Wicked, Enchanted and Pocahontas? Godspell, a musical telling of many of the parables of Jesus from the book of Matthew, was the result of a collaboration by newly graduated Carnegie Mellon alum Schwartz and fellow grad John-Michael Tebelak , and delighted audiences long before Schwartz's profuse string of accolades. Their show, Godspell, opened in May of 1971, went on to perform for cheering audiences for 2,124 performances and continues to be one of the most frequently produced musicals on the American stage.

