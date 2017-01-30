Free pizza breaks up routine for local homeless

And for many who come to The Way, a day center in Gainesville serving warm breakfast and lunch to those living on the streets, in cars and local shelters, it's nice to have their daily habits and expectations shaken up. That was precisely the case when the Little Caesar's Love Kitchen, a big-rig loaded with a portable kitchen, showed up at this mission last Friday to serve 85 homeless plus staff with 55 pizzas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.