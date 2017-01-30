Free pizza breaks up routine for loca...

Free pizza breaks up routine for local homeless

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times

And for many who come to The Way, a day center in Gainesville serving warm breakfast and lunch to those living on the streets, in cars and local shelters, it's nice to have their daily habits and expectations shaken up. That was precisely the case when the Little Caesar's Love Kitchen, a big-rig loaded with a portable kitchen, showed up at this mission last Friday to serve 85 homeless plus staff with 55 pizzas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Sun TBS 30
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan 16 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan 14 Not elena 4
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 11 Kioneki 919
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec '16 Wdab 10
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec '16 kuda 7
Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN?? Dec '16 Peaches 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC