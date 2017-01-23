Flowery Branch mayor: Exit 14, school changes could help force DOT hand on Ga. widening
Flowery Branch's mayor hopes a revamp of the Martin Road at Atlanta Highway intersection will speed up state plans to widen Atlanta Highway, especially with Flowery Branch High School moving back to the area and adding a bunch more traffic. Through a couple of road project changes, Flowery Branch's mayor believes the state might focus on widening Atlanta Highway/Ga.
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
