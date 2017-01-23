Fewer homes proposed in revised plans for residential program for women fleeing sex trafficking
Plans have been scaled back on a proposed faith-based program housing and counseling women seeking to leave sex trafficking. Gainesville-based Straight Street Revolution Ministries is now seeking to build seven houses instead of 17, with no more than 28 residents allowed on the southeast Hall County site, according to new conditions submitted to Hall County officials Monday morning.
