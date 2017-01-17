Development authority extends Glades lease
The Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority has extended a lease management agreement between the agency, Hall County government and Glade Farm LLC while an application for a "The letter of intent signed by both the County and Development Authority is simply a formality which extends the timeline for the county's plans for Glades Reservoir," Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said in an email. "This land management agreement has been in place for a number of years and is renewed annually."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC