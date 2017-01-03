Building a reputation: Gainesville's Padgham to be featured on CBS program

Richard Padgham, owner of Richard Padgham Fine Custom Homes, was featured in a 30-minute TV show that will be airing on CBS Jan. 15. So much so that the Gainesville man was chosen to be featured in an episode of "Today's Builder" on CBS, which will air at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15. Padgham's business, Richard Padgham Fine Custom Homes Inc., designs about five homes a year, sometimes more or less depending on the houses. He specializes in homes ranging from $750,000 to $10 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.