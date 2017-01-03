Building a reputation: Gainesville's ...

Building a reputation: Gainesville's Padgham to be featured on CBS program

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Richard Padgham, owner of Richard Padgham Fine Custom Homes, was featured in a 30-minute TV show that will be airing on CBS Jan. 15. So much so that the Gainesville man was chosen to be featured in an episode of "Today's Builder" on CBS, which will air at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15. Padgham's business, Richard Padgham Fine Custom Homes Inc., designs about five homes a year, sometimes more or less depending on the houses. He specializes in homes ranging from $750,000 to $10 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 2 Meadowm1 918
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec 15 Wdab 10
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec 14 kuda 7
Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN?? Dec '16 Peaches 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Dec '16 Michael Holmes 135
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Nov '16 Nubian brother 29
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Nov '16 opra 3
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC