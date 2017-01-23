Boling Bridge work will close lanes overnight Tuesday
The latest work to replace Boling Bridge at the Hall-Forsyth county line will require more overnight lane closures Tuesday. Single-lane closures will occur between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday starting at Dogwood Trail and ending at Little Hall Park as another concrete footing is poured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC