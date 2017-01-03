Body found and three suspects charged

Monday Read more: The Milton Herald

Three people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of David Eric Guice, whose body was found Jan. 5 at a home on Odyssey Trail. The Sheriff's Office said deputies at the scene recalled a recent traffic stop and arrest made a few days prior near the location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Milton Herald.

