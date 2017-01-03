Become a trained Jedi Jan. 14 at the Lakeshore Mall
Emma Hogan and Jedi Master Jeff McClure fight off Darth Vader during last year's Young Jedi Academy at Lakeshore Mall. This year's event will be Saturday, Jan. 14. Jeff McClure is calling all Jedis-in-training to report to his command center and learn how to defeat "the dark side."
