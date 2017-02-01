Authorities battle multiple fires across county as 4 displaced from home
Hall County and Gainesville authorities responded to a flurry of fires after 2 p.m. Tuesday, one of which displaced four people from their singlewide mobile home. A fire reported about 2:25 p.m. on Floyd Road in Barnes Mobile Home Park in central Hall displaced three adults and a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC