Authorities: Almost $21K of meth found in diaper bag near infant
Authorities say two Gainesville suspects tried to hide $20,900 of methamphetamine and needles in a diaper bag with an infant in their car. Russell Ray Passmore, 38, and Megan Elizabeth Stone, 27, were arrested Sunday when Hall County authorities said they found eight bags containing 6 ½ ounces of meth.
