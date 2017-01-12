Attack the Castle 5K, 10K races set for March 18 at Riverside Military
The Attack the Castle 5K and 10K races are March 18 at Riverside Military in Gainesville. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. The race will consists of obstacles that runners have to go through to complete the race.
