Atlanta Street public housing demolished

The Green Hunter Homes, a 131-unit public housing complex built in the 1950s on Atlanta Street in Gainesville, has been demolished. The Housing Authority has partnered with Walton Communities LLC, which has developed similar housing projects in other Georgia cities, to bring $10 million in cash to the redevelopment project through a tax credit program.

