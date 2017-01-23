As tech jobs, wages rise, schools promote STEM studies
Gainesville and Hall County schools are doing their part to get more of their students interested in the science, technology, math and engineering fields of study that can lead to high-paying jobs. STEM jobs continue to multiply - particularly in computer-related fields - and 93 out of 100 STEM occupations pay wages above the national average, according to figures released Monday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Labor Department.
