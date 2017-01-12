Artrageous theater troupe to perform Tuesday in Gainesville
A troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers, Artrageous will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pearce Auditorium at Brenau University in downtown Gainesville. A mixture of voices, choreography and audience interaction, the troupe Artrageous can accomplish this feat and will do so in Gainesville.
