1-year-old litter trap on Flat Creek doing better than expected
The trash trap installed in Flat Creek is working well at catching debris that makes its way down the creek. Workers frequently clean out the trap as it catches everything including sticks and leaves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Meadowm1
|918
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC