Weapons carry licenses continue surge in Hall County

The number of applications filed in Hall County to legally carry a firearm in public has grown significantly over the last five years, with more than 4,000 made in 2016 alone, a record high. According to a 2015 study by the Crime Prevention Research Center, about 13 million concealed handgun permits had been issued in the United States, covering 5.2 percent of the adult population.

