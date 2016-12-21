Today's Community Matters feature profiles Rape Response volunteers...
Katiee McKinsry, a volunteer, tells about her experience volunteering with Rape Response Thursday in Gainesville. Rape Response provides help to victims of sexual assault and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|8 hr
|Donzie
|917
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec 3
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC