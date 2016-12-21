Three charged with attempted murder after alleged drug deal
Three men have been charged with attempted murder after a man lost an eye in an alleged drug deal, according to authorities. Evan Edsel Dorsey, 26, of Buford, Johnathan William Owens, 27, of Gillsville, and Richard Brian Sosebee, 41, of Lula were all charged with attempted murder by a Hall County grand jury Thursday.
