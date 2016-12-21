The Monkey Barrel closing at year's end
The Monkey Barrel bartender Alissa Collins draws a beer Wednesday afternoon at the downtown Gainesville restaurant and bar. Open since 1993, the longtime watering hole will close its doors on Dec. 31. Its final day will be Dec. 31, and owner Albert Reeves said he has no special plans for the last few days remaining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Dec 9
|Very good card
|914
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec 3
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC