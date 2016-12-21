Shoppers continue their quests to find holiday gifts until the last minute.
Haley Stovall of Cleveland looks for Christmas presents Friday at SouthErn Grace inside Main Street Market in downtown Gainesville. With only two days left until Christmas, Friday was Stovall's first day of Christmas shopping due to not being able to get away from work.
