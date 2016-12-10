School leaders look ahead to 2017

School leaders look ahead to 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Looking ahead to the new year, Gainesville and Hall County school officials remain committed to managing growth and funding capital projects, while staying focused on student achievement. Gainesville School Board Chairwoman Delores Diaz said that adding to the challenges ahead will be "adjusting to a new funding formula from the state."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Fri Donzie 917
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec 15 Wdab 10
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec 14 kuda 7
Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN?? Dec 4 Peaches 1
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Dec 3 Michael Holmes 135
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Nov '16 Nubian brother 29
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Nov '16 opra 3
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,251

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC