Oh there's no place like home: More traveling for holidays
More people than ever will be traveling this holiday season, an increase of 1.5 percent over last year, according to AAA. Perhaps not everyone is going home for the holidays, but wherever you're going, here are a few things to keep in mind depending on how you're going.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Dec 9
|Very good card
|914
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec 3
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC