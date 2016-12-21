Officials voting to rename GA road after Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson
Mayor Danny Dunagan of Gainesville confirmed on Friday that officials are going to vote on renaming a road that leads to Gainesville High School after the Tigers quarterback, who graduated from the school. Mayor Dunagan said the proposed name for the road is Deshaun Watson Drive and it will go before a planning board on Jan 17. The road is currently called Touchdown Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|16 hr
|Donzie
|917
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec 3
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC