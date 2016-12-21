Officials voting to rename GA road af...

Officials voting to rename GA road after Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson

Mayor Danny Dunagan of Gainesville confirmed on Friday that officials are going to vote on renaming a road that leads to Gainesville High School after the Tigers quarterback, who graduated from the school. Mayor Dunagan said the proposed name for the road is Deshaun Watson Drive and it will go before a planning board on Jan 17. The road is currently called Touchdown Drive.

