Midtown becomes new hub for local artists in Gainesville
Gainesville artist Fox Gradin recently moved her studio from downtown Gainesville to midtown. The area is becoming something of a hub for local artists with the established Blue Angel and a new studio at 514 Main St. Three art spaces call the one-mile stretch of Main Street, from CVS Pharmacy to the train station in Gainesville, their homes.
