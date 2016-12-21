Metro Gainesville's unemployment rate declines to 4.1 percent in November
The Georgia Department of Labor announced today that metro Gainesville's unemployment rate in November was 4.1 percent, down five-tenths of a percentage point from 4.6 percent in October. The rate in November 2015 was also 4.1 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Dec 9
|Very good card
|914
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Dec 3
|Michael Holmes
|135
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Nubian brother
|29
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Nov '16
|opra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC