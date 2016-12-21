Meeting sets stage for January homeless count

More information: Hall County Community Resource Center, 615 Oak St. suite C in Gainesville, 770-534-8826, [email protected] Local nonprofits and social service organizations working in partnership with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, will conduct a count of homeless individuals the week of Jan. 23-30, 2017. Agency leaders met Thursday morning to begin organizing for the survey, which directly impacts funding for housing and counseling programs, and promotes education and outreach.

