Higgins preparing to take over as Hall Board of Commissioners chairman
Incoming Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins is the president and owner of Carrier Services Inc., a Gainesville-based freight logistics firm. Higgins previously served 12 years on the Hall County Board of Education.
