Guilty plea in April shooting nets defendant a year in prison

One of three men accused in an April shooting in Gainesville has pleaded guilty to lesser charges, and he will not be prosecuted for felony murder. Kevin Michael Turner, 28, of Gillsville, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to reckless conduct, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

