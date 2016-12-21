Gainesville's Brody Simmons one-shot ...

Gainesville's Brody Simmons one-shot back of lead at Rudolph Junior Golf Classic

Monday Dec 19

Gainesville High's Brody Simmons shot a first-round 76 for lone possession of second and trails the leader by a stroke after the first day of the Rudolph Junior Classic on Monday at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville. In a three-way tie for third place is Red Elephants golfer Ryan Hogan.

